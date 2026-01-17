Overseas jobs surge 5%, remittances jump 9% in 2025

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOPHRD) on Saturday stated that a 5 percent increase was recorded in the number of Pakistani workers sent abroad, while foreign remittances witnessed a 9 percent rise during the last year.

Sharing the achievements made by the ministry in 2025, it said that tangible measures taken by the Bureau of Immigration to facilitate overseas job seekers yielded positive results.

According to the ministry, a total of 762,499 Pakistanis were sent abroad in 2025 with the facilitation of the Bureau of Immigration, while overseas Pakistanis remitted about $40 billion during the year.

The ministry said that labor mobility agreements were signed with Italy, Belarus and Iraq in 2025.

It added that Italy’s allocation of 10,500 workers for Pakistan over three years was a major development and marked Italy’s first quota-based labor mechanism for Pakistan, providing opportunities for about 3,500 workers per year for three years.

This quota will offer employment opportunities in sectors including hospitality, healthcare, agriculture and ship-breaking.

The ministry further stated that Qatar’s resumption of work visas for Pakistani workers after 19-years expanded access to Gulf countries.

To strengthen monitoring, the ministry introduced the e-Protector system, which resulted in the cancellation of licenses of 71 overseas employment promoters due to failure to perform.

As part of welfare initiatives, the marriage grant was increased from Rs 400,000 to Rs 600,000, while the death grant was raised from Rs 800,000 to Rs 1000,000.

The ministry also organized the first Overseas Pakistani Convention in 2025, while the second convention is expected to be held in April 2026.

Additionally, civil awards were announced for the first time for 16 overseas Pakistanis on August 14, 2025.