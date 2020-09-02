Over Rs. 3.6 billion to be spent for basic amenities to people living close to LOC: AJK PM

MIRPUR (AJK):, Sep 02 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that a Rs. 3.6 billion integrated development plan was being launched to extend basic amenities of life to the population living close to the line of control.

Talking to the party workers in the State’s metropolis, Haider said “under Prime Minister community infrastructure development program’s developmental projects are being completed in every village of the state through furnishing the population with latest basic amenities of life under the broad-based in the rural areas-uplift program across the state indiscriminately”.

Farooq Haider asserted that during first four years of his term in power, his government took solid measures to establish the supremacy of the law and the constitution.

He continued that equal opportunity of development was given to down trodden segment of society to play their role in socio economic development of the state added that eligible persons were inducted in the civil service on merit through public service commission and NTS .

A chain of roads from Bhimber to Taobutt were constructed to provide better communication facilities to the people of the state and have implemented the manifesto of the party, he added.

The Prime Minister said that a six member cabinet committee has been constituted to consult the party workers after visiting all the constituencies of the state and will submit its report soon in this regard.

Haider urged the party workers to prepare themselves for the next general election and project his government’s achievements in print and social media effectively.

Referring to the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said that valley have been passing through critical phase of its history and underlined the need for maintaining complete unity among the political forces to lead the current struggle to its logical end.

He was flanked by the Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly besides some of his cabinet colleagues on the occasion.