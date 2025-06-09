Over 6,000 professionals trained in latest IT skills: Economic Survey

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 09 (APP): A total of 6,400 professionals were trained in advanced technologies, while certification is in progress for another 3,400 individuals.

According to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25 presented by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday, the country made strong progress in building IT skills and industry capacity during the first nine months of FY2025.

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), working with industry partners, helped place over 2,700 interns in IT companies, with 70% of them being retained after the internship.

Thousands more received essential training through technical and soft skills bootcamps. More than 1,600 fresh graduates also received specialised training through partnerships between universities and industry.

To match student skills with market needs, 9,300 students underwent skill assessments.

To raise the global reputation of Pakistan’s IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) companies, 15 firms were supported in obtaining international certifications such as ISO27001 and ISO27701.

Another 20 call centres received help in securing the ISO18295 certification, which improves customer service and quality standards.

These efforts highlight Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to creating a skilled, competitive, and globally connected IT workforce, supporting long-term digital growth.