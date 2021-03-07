RAWALPINDI, Mar 07 (APP):Over 500 students and teachers from local schools, colleges and universities have spent a day in Cholistan area with the Bahawalpur Corps during the Pakistan Army training exercises.

The one-day programme “A day with the Army” was aimed to educate the younger generation about the Pakistan Army’s defense responsibilities and professionalism, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

At the beginning of the programme, the students were given a hands-on demonstration of the professionalism of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

The students also reviewed the fire of a multi-barrel rocket launcher during which Pakistan Air Force fighter jets also demonstrated the attack.

Seeing this, the enthusiasm of the students was visible, it added.

On this occasion, the students appreciated the professionalism and high morale of the Pakistan Army and appreciated the commitment and dedication of the Army on all fronts for the integrity and stability of the country.

At the end, the students met the Corps Commander Bahawalpur and highly praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Army.