Over 5.5 million Pakistanis in GCC, playing vital role to boost national economy: Ahmed Farooq

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq has said that there are currently more than 5.5 million Pakistanis were residing in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, who are not only contributing to the local economy but also serving as a vital backbone for Pakistan.

Addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention here, he said that overseas Pakistanis are playing a very important role in the country’s economic stability, especially through remittances, they are continuously playing positive role for the development and prosperity of the state.

Ambassador Ahmed Farooq highlighted the significant contributions of Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia’s major construction and development projects, aligning with the kingdom’s Vision 2030.

He said that many positive changes have been taking place in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in recent years, which are creating more opportunities for Pakistanis. These changes include protection of labor rights, relaxation of visa policy, and new employment opportunities for skilled people.

The ambassador further said that Pakistan is striving to further strengthen bilateral relations with these countries so that maximum facilities can be provided to Pakistanis living there.

Ambassador Ahmed Farooq emphasized that to take full advantage of employment opportunities abroad, we should focus on developing skills and expertise.

He said that competition is increasing in the global market, and if Pakistani youth become skilled according to modern requirements, they can not only improve their lives but also prove to be a valuable asset for the country.