PM given detailed briefing on Afghan situation during ISI headquarters visit: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad

Hussain said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters was given a detailed briefing on changing situation in neighbouring Afghanistan. In a tweet, he said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum gave him a detailed briefing.



“Our goal is to ensure stability in Afghanistan and Pakistan has done a lot of work for the achievement of that objective”, he said. The minister said that today the world was getting closer to Pakistan’s point of view on Afghanistan situation.