Over 39,000 vendors in Islamabad join cashless payment system

ISLAMABAD, Nov 01 (APP): More than 39,000 vendors and shopkeepers across Islamabad have adopted digital payment methods as part of the government’s drive to make the federal capital Pakistan’s first cashless model city, officials confirmed to APP on Saturday.

The initiative, led by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), is being implemented under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

A high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa reviewed progress on the rollout of the cashless system.

According to the briefing, Raast QR code payment facilities have already been introduced at weekly markets, the CDA One Window Facilitation Centre, metro bus services and electric buses.

The system is now being expanded to shopping malls, commercial centres and local markets.

Randhawa said the participation of over 39,000 vendors reflected growing public trust in digital transactions.

He directed all stakeholders to launch awareness campaigns and provide incentives for both traders and consumers to use the Raast QR payment system.

He further instructed that hotels, schools, petrol pumps, restaurants and guest houses also shift to cashless operations.

Banks and telecom operators were urged to collaborate with the CDA and district administration to facilitate traders and ensure smooth implementation.

The CDA chairman said the initiative would help establish Islamabad as Pakistan’s first fully digital and cashless city, promoting transparency and secure financial transactions.