Over 350 ITP personnel, ‘Sky Eyes’ monitoring to ensure smooth traffic flow on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):More than 350 personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), supported by drone monitoring under the “Sky Eyes” initiative, will be deployed on all major roads and at popular recreational spots across the federal capital during Independence Day celebrations to ensure smooth traffic flow and public facilitation.

An ITP spokesperson told APP on Wednesday that special measures have been taken to manage traffic and maintain order in the city. He said strict action will be taken against violations of traffic laws, including one-wheeling, rash driving, and harassment of families. Cases will also be registered against offenders involved in such activities.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider said the federal capital’s parks have been declared family-only zones for the occasion, and a zero-tolerance policy will be enforced against traffic law violators. He added that traffic officers will remain committed to ensuring a smooth traffic flow throughout the celebrations.

Parents have been urged to keep their children away from life-threatening stunts. Citizens have been advised to avoid one-wheeling, rash driving, removing silencers, or zigzag riding, as strict legal action will also be taken against the parents of minors involved in such violations.

The CTO emphasised that celebrating Independence Day is every citizen’s right, but no one should cause inconvenience to others. He urged visitors to recreational spots to respect families and directed on-duty traffic personnel to work with dedication to provide maximum facilities to the public.

Citizens have been advised to avoid parking vehicles on main roads, to use designated parking areas, and to cooperate with traffic officers. For any complaints, they can contact the ITP helpline at 1915.