Over 300 feeders fully restored in flood-hit areas: Power Division

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) on Monday reported substantial progress in restoring electricity across flood-affected regions, with 309 feeders fully restored and 226 partially functional out of 543 impacted.

According to the Power Division’s latest report, restoration work is underway at full pace in affected areas under various distribution companies (DISCOs), with a significant number of feeders and grid stations already restored.

Among the hardest-hit was the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), where 28 grid stations and 81 feeders were impacted. Restoration efforts have seen 36 feeders fully functional and 44 partially restored, with electricity supply expected to be completely restored for over 61,900 affected consumers between September 16 and 17.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) faced disruption to 67 feeders, of which 63 are now fully restored and four are partially functional. Power has already been completely restored in the districts of Lahore, Nankana Sahib, and Sheikhupura, while electricity for the remaining 4,825 consumers is expected to be restored by September 16.

In southern Punjab, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) reported 180 affected feeders. Seven feeders have been fully restored, while 166 are operational on a partial basis. Full restoration efforts will commence as soon as floodwaters recede in the region.

The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) reported damage to 11 grid stations and 103 feeders. Out of these, 96 feeders have been fully restored, while 7 have been partially restored, enabling the restoration of power supply to 734,186 out of 735,987 consumers. Power supply for 1,130 affected consumers will be completely restored once the floodwaters recedes.

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) made rapid headway, restoring all 87 affected feeders fully and another 4 partially. Restoration work has been successfully completed in key districts, including Swat, Swabi, and Dera Ismail Khan.

In Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) areas, particularly in North Waziristan and Khyber, 18 feeders were affected. Restoration has been completed on 17 feeders, with one partially restored. Power has now been fully reinstated in Khyber, and the remaining 996 affected consumers are expected to have full power restoration by September 15.

Meanwhile, in Hazara Electric Supply Company’s Mansehra region, all three affected feeders have been fully restored. The Power Division is working tirelessly to ensure full restoration as soon as possible to bring relief to all affected areas.