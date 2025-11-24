Over 2.15 bln rupees spent to make more than 10,000 hazardous points safe: Eng Ch Khalid

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has intensified its safety drive across the region, securing more than 10,000 hazardous electricity points as part of a major initiative to prevent electrical accidents and protect human lives.

Chief Executive Officer IESCO, Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood, said the company had spent over 2.1539 billion rupees from its own resources to eliminate dangerous points, relocate risky distribution lines, and upgrade weakened infrastructure, said a press release issued on Monday.

“The prevention of electrical accidents and the protection of human life are our foremost priorities. Safeguarding life is mandatory for everyone, and any negligence in this regard is unacceptable,” he stressed.

He stated that within the IESCO region, measures are rapidly underway including the relocation of electricity lines passing close to residential areas, replacement of tilted or weakened poles, repair and upgradation of weak conductors, and correction of sagging wires.

The CEO informed that during this ongoing campaign, 10,274 hazardous electricity points have been made safe,

reflecting IESCO’s commitment to consumer-friendly and safety-driven policies.

He urged consumers to strictly follow safety precautions, avoid building structures beneath or near electrical lines, and contact the concerned SDO office for relocation of wires passing over residential plots.

The IESCO Chief further stated that instructions have been issued to all field offices to take strict legal action against individuals constructing structures beneath electrical installations, as protecting human lives from accidents is an absolute priority for us.