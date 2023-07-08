Over 195,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

ISLAMABAD, Jul 08 (APP):The number of pilgrims who arrived to Madinah after they performed their Hajj rituals in Makkah has reached 31,684 as of yesterday, coming through air and land ports as well as the Haramain High-Speed Railway.

Statistics from the Hajj and Visit Committee revealed that a total of 31,684 pilgrims arrived in Madinah on Friday, with 29,251 arriving at the Hijra Station through 742 flights, SPA reported.

As for those traveling by land, the Pilgrim Center received 268 pilgrims on six trips on the same day, while the Haramain High-Speed Railway station received 2,165 pilgrims on 64 trips.

Regarding departures, the statistics indicated that 75787 pilgrims have left for their countries, while the number of remaining pilgrims in Madinah from various nationalities has reached 119,480.