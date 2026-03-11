Over 19,000 online taxis registered in ICT as feee motorcycle M-Tag chip plan announced

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP): The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has registered more than 19,000 online taxis and bikes as part of a new monitoring system, while officials also announced that a new M-Tag chip for motorcycles will be issued free of cost once development is completed.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament House, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon said the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) is working on a new chip for motorcycle M-Tags. He said the chip will be provided to citizens free once it is ready.

According to FWO, the current motorcycle M-Tag becomes unusable once it is removed from the bike. The deputy commissioner said this design prevents misuse. He added that authorities do not expect a situation where the same M-Tag could be used on another motorcycle.

Memon said that if an M-Tag is stolen, citizens can report the incident through a helpline. The tag will be blocked immediately after the complaint is registered. He added that a replacement M-Tag will also be installed without any fee.

He said the M-Tag system includes several security and safety features aimed at improving monitoring on roads and preventing misuse.

The deputy commissioner also said security arrangements have been strengthened at Mosques and Imambargahs across the federal capital. He added that officers remain present in the field to monitor the situation and respond when required.

Discussing transport monitoring, Memon said the registration process for online taxi services is continuing in the city. So far, more than 19,000 taxis and bikes linked to online ride services have been registered with the administration.

Under the system, drivers are required to record the identity of passengers and provide details of where the ride begins and where it ends. Authorities say this process helps improve monitoring of transport activity.

Memon said that in many countries taxis cannot operate without proper licensing. He added that Islamabad is also introducing taxi registration under a security system to keep a record of vehicles and drivers operating through online ride services.