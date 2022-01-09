Over 100,000 Afghan people on borders vaccinated so far: AICC

ISLAMABAD, Jan 09 (APP):Pakistan has effectively vaccinated over 100,000 people travelling from across Afghan borders against COVID-19 contagious virus since November 2021.



This was disclosed during the meeting of Afghan Inter Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC) chaired by National Security Adviser and Convener of AICC Dr Moeed Yusuf, said a media release.



The meeting took a review of progress made under the Afghan humanitarian assistance package announced by Prime Minister lmran Khan.



The meeting was apprised that 51,609 and 55,014 people had been vaccinated at Torkham and Chaman border crossings respectively.



The Ministry of National Health Services pledged over 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for the purpose, it added.