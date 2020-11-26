Over 100 projects worth Rs 1.117 trillion planned for Karachi, PM told

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):A high level meeting held here Thursday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair was told that under the Karachi Transformational Plan, over 100 projects have been planned, which would be completed at a cost of Rs 1.117 trillion.

The meeting was briefed about the progress made so far on the projects, which have been divided into three phases in terms of completion.

Federal Ministers Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Asad Umar, Faisal Vawda and Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh were present in the meeting, which was also attended by Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The prime minister while stressing for timely completion of the projects said the redressal of Karachi’s problems on sustainable basis was very essential.

He said that illegal construction on and along Nullahs in Karachi was major reason behind losses caused by rains during the monsoon season every year.

The prime minister clearly directed that before the removal of encroachments in Karachi, some alternative arrangements should be made and ensured for the deserving residents.

He also directed to constitute a Technical Committee under the Ministry of Planning for the formulation of recommendations to upgrade the capacity and utility of K-4 project for the supply of water to Karachi.