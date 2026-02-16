Over 100 enterprises now operating in Pakistan’s olive sector

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):More than 100 enterprises are operating across Pakistan’s olive sector, reflecting the rapid expansion of plantations, growing private participation, and rising domestic and global demand, head of the National Olive Project said.

“With government backing, an olive policy is nearing cabinet approval,” Mohammad Tariq, National Project Director, Olive Promotional Program in Pakistan, told Wealth Pakistan. “So, the roadmap for sustainability is taking shape,” he maintained.

He said the sharp rise in the number of enterprises — from just one or two at the start of the program to over 100 today — demonstrates the sector’s growing momentum in marketing, processing, value addition, and related services.

“Olive is a very high-value crop and has a lot of potential, which will be explored in the coming time,” he said, adding, “The olive sector is emerging in Pakistan, offering one of the best opportunities to diversify agriculture.”

The national olive program spans cultivation, processing, branding, packaging, certification, and exportation, creating investment opportunities not only in farming but also in consultancy services, nurseries, processing, marketing, and branding.

“So, there is great potential for increasing export and trade in this area,” he said, noting that limited skilled manpower and technical know-how also open avenues for investors in training and specialized services.

Pakistan’s large, low-cost labour force provides a competitive advantage compared to traditional olive-producing countries, where labour shortages and higher production costs pose growing challenges, Tariq said.

He cited rising urban consumption as another key driver, with the number of olive product consumers increasing steadily.

While challenges persist — including reliance on imported machinery and limited business advisory services — untapped areas such as olive leaf, olive fruit, and olive pomace processing offer further room for expansion, he added.

Tariq said olive imports are declining while exports are increasing, highlighting the sector’s forward momentum.

He noted that global olive oil trade is expected to expand significantly in the coming years due to rising health awareness worldwide.

He added that sustained efforts have led to the development of 19 high-yielding, disease-resistant, and climate-resilient varieties of several high-value crops, including olive.

“Olive is a promising and attractive area in Pakistan. With continued support, this sector can participate in global trade and generate impressive returns,” Tariq said.

He said olive development is progressing in phases, with plantations expanding annually and oil extraction units of varying capacities being installed across different provinces and regions.

The government has focused on developing the entire value chain rather than limiting efforts to cultivation. This includes value-addition laboratories demonstrating fruit processing, depitting, grading, and slicing, along with processing plants being offered to the private sector on a matching-grant basis.

Nursery tunnels have reduced dependence on imported plants from countries such as Italy, Spain, Turkey, and Tunisia. Certified olive plants are now being produced locally in the private sector, supported by a reference laboratory for olive oil quality testing.

“The program is focused on lifting the economy, especially the rural economy,” Tariq said, adding that large tracts of barren land have been made productive, helping reduce land degradation and desertification.

He highlighted significant progress in the Potohar region, including Rawalpindi, Attock, and Jhelum, where olive cultivation was previously absent.

Expansion of plantations has helped curb soil erosion and downstream siltation during monsoon seasons while strengthening rural livelihoods and climate resilience.