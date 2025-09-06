Our brave martyrs, ghazis’ unmatched sacrifices safeguarded our sovereignty, dignity; Azam Nazeer Tarar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 06 (APP):Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said on this Defence Day, we pay heartfelt tribute to the brave martyrs and ghazis whose unmatched sacrifices safeguarded the sovereignty and dignity of Pakistan. Their courage remains a timeless reminder of patriotism, unity and resilience, he said in a statement issued here Saturday.

The minister said we also honour the spirit of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, which reflects the unwavering determination of our armed forces and the people of Pakistan in defending the motherland against aggression. Their valor is a testament to the nation’s collective strength and steadfast resolve, he expressed.

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said, today, while Pakistan continues to face numerous challenges, the legacy of our heroes reminds us that with faith, unity, and sacrifice, no obstacle is insurmountable. This day calls upon us to carry forward their spirit by working towards a stronger, peaceful and prosperous Pakistan, where justice and human dignity prevail, he added.