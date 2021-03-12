ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said the Opposition’s sinister plan of installing cameras in the polling booth has been exposed.

Opposition’s sinister plan of cameras in polling booth exposed. The tactics used in senate elections in NA by opposition where they converted majority into minority using all criminal tactics. That’s why PDM opposed open ballot .Era of loot & plunder taking last breath. — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) March 12, 2021

In a tweet, the minister said that the similar tactics were used in the Senate elections in National Assembly by the Opposition where they converted majority into minority using all criminal tactics. He said this was the reason the PDM was against open balloting .

The minister said the era of loot and plunder was taking its last breath.