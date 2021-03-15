Opposition’s long march doomed to fail: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday said the opposition’s planned long march was destined to fail as the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure of five years.

Talking to media, Ashrafi, who was also Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) said the government would now onwards concentrate on providing solace to the people by checking price hike and food inflation. He urged the business community to reduce their profits by 50 percent during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan and help government to control inflation.

He said some vested interests were trying to vitiate the serene atmosphere of the country by fanning hatred after facing defeat in political arena. Opposition should accept the defeat of Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in elections of Chairman Senate with the same spirit the government had accepted the defeat of Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh.

The opposition PML-N and PPP had ditched their candidate of Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of (JUI-F) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl by not voting him.

He said government wanted election reforms and opposition should cooperate to achieve the goal of holding free, fair, transparent and undisputed elections.

A person of moderate income could never think to participate in the elections, he said adding that the Chief Election Commission (CEC) should control the use of money in the elections.

Sacrilegious banners, placards and blasphemous slogans displayed in the Aurat March were being investigated. The organizers of Aurat March were of the opinion that the tempered banners, placards and slogans had been shared on social media. However the situation would be cleared after the investigations.

He said the government has introduced reforms in seminary education and certificates of religious seminaries would be recognized at national level from next year. Not a single complaint has so far received about blasphemy in last five months.

Severely criticizing the anti Pakistan slogans of (PML-N) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz legislator without naming him, he urged former President Asif Ali Zardari to take notice of the same.

He said Pakistan was the only country which defeated the menace of terrorism, thanks to untiring efforts of Pakistan Army.