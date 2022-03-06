ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said all the towering claims made and the deadlines given against the democratically elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) by the opposition parties had failed.

“Fazl-ur-Rehman’s 48 hours and Bilawal’s five days proved as a wooden horse,” the minister said in a tweet.

فضل الرحمنٰ کے 48 گھنٹے اور بلاول کے پانچ دن تو کاٹھ کا گھوڑا نکلے لیکن میں بتا رہا ہوں آئندہ ہفتے میں اپوزیشن اپنی تحریک سمیت گھروں میں واپس چلی جائیگی اور ان کے تمام دعووں سے مکمل ہوا نکل جائیگی، وزیر اعظم پاکستان اسلامی وزرائے خارجہ کی کانفرنس کے بعد اہم دورے کریں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 6, 2022

Fawad expressed confidence that in the next week the opposition including its movement would be ‘back to their homes’ after seeing the results contrary to their tall claims about the government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, would be on’ important visits’ after the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan in the coming weeks.