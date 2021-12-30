Opposition’s attitude undemocratic: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remained absent from the House when the amendments in the Finance Bill were tabled.

فنانس بل میں ترامیم پیش کرنے کے موقع پر شہباز شریف اور بلاول زرداری ایوان سے آج پھر لاپتہ رہے۔ آج بھی اپوزیشن کا رویہ غیر جمہوری تھا۔ دلیل کے ساتھ بات کرنے کیبجائے طوفان بدتمیزی مچاتے رہے ہے۔ قانون سازی روکنے کے دعویدار رفو چکر ہوگئے۔ — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) December 30, 2021

In a tweet, he said even today the attitude of the opposition was undemocratic. Instead of presenting their point of view, they showed rude behaviour in the House. Those who claimed to block the legislation, abstained from the proceedings, he added.