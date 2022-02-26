Opposition’s anti-govt attempts deemed to fail as allies fully intact: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said all the allied parties remained intact with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition leaders were trying their best to woo the allied parties, but all their attempts to dislodge the government would deem to fail, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Farrukh Habib said the leadership of both Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) while in governments had ruthlessly plundered the national exchequer instead of working for the country’s development.

They had never raised their voices for the people’s rights rather their all endeavours were aimed at protecting their personal interests, he added.

The minister said the PTI government was fully determined to hold all the corrupt accountable, while the ‘corrupt’ opposition leaders were desperate to save them from accountability and for that purpose they were even bowing down before the government’s allies, with whom they remained at daggers drawn for years. However, they were not successful in getting their support and were just announcing dates for long marches and no-confidence move, he added.

Farrukh said the PPP had been in government in Sindh for over a decade, but the people of the province had been deprived of even basic necessities of life due to its bad governance.

The Sindh government, he said, had got its share of Rs 2,000 billion from the Center under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award during the last two years, but the funds had not been spent on the public welfare.

As regards Ukraine, he said the prime minister during his recent visit of Russia had reiterated his principled stance that dialogue was the only way to resolve all the issues.

He said the PM’s visit had further strengthened Pakistan’s relations with Russia.