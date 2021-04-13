Opposition's anti-government narrative dies after PPP split from PDM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said that the anti-government narrative of opposition has died after the Pakistan Peoples Party’s split from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

In a tweet, the federal minister advised the opposition to get out of the narrative of resignations and protests now and come on reform agenda.

پیپلز پارٹی کی PDM سے علیحدگی کے بعد حکومت مخالف بیانیہ اپنی موت آپ مرگیا، اپوزیشن کو مشورہ ہے اب استعفوں اور احتجاج کے بیانیے سے باہر نکلیں اور اصلاحات کے ایجنڈے پر آئیں، ہم انتخابی عمل میں بہتری کیلئے تجاویز دے چکے ہیں اور آپ کی تجاویز کا انتظار کر رہے ہیں، آگے بڑھیے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 13, 2021

“We have given suggestions for improving the electoral process and waiting for your suggestions; go ahead”, he asked the opposition.