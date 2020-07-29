Opposition wants to make NAB dysfunctional: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said the opposition parties wanted to make National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ‘dysfunctional’ by bringing amendment in its laws.

The opposition’s dream to flee from the corruption cases and abrogate the national anti-graft body could not come true that’s why; they were making hue and cry, he said while talking to a private news channel.

About the amendment in NAB laws, he said the opposition had been at the helm of affairs since last ten years but they did nothing into the matter.

Commenting on financial action task force, the foreign minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had invited the political parties particularly Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for the legislation purpose on it.

To a question about the resignation of two special assistants to the prime minister, he said he had no idea about it.