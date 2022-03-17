Opposition wants NRO but to fail in their purpose: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday said the opposition was a group of corrupts and they only wanted National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government but they would not succeed in their purpose.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties leaderships wanted

their cases to be removed which were registered against them and they also wanted to close the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a brave political leader who had no property abroad.

The minister said the foreign hand was behind the opposition’s no-confidence move against the prime minister because the international powers do not want to see Pakistan as developed and prosperous.

Murad alleged the opposition parties were deliberately sabotaging the OIC Foreign Ministers Conference in Islamabad because they had vested interests.

He said the opposition would be defeated badly on the matter of no-confidence motion in the parliament against the government.

He said the prime minister had highlighted the issue of Islamophobia at international forums in an effective manner that’s why the resolution was passed in the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) session and declared March 15, Islamophobia Day.