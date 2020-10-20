ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Tuesday said the opposition was using different tactics to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give NRO to them.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition was trying to create sensationalism in the country for escaping accountability process.

The minister said Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah admitted that action of captain (retd) Safdar Awan was inappropriate at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam.

Faisal Vawda said Nawaz Sharif had started targeting the national institutes from London.

Replying to a question, he said, CCTV cameras were installed at Inspector General Sindh police (IGP) house if someone have evidences regarding his kidnapping then he should present.

He said opposition was trying to create pressure on national institutions but they would

remained failed to get their desire results.