Opposition undermined national interest for protecting personal stakes: CM regrets

LAHORE, Mar 10 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar regretted that opposition undermined the national interest for the sake of protecting their personal stakes.

In a statement on Wednesday, the CM said that negative role of the opposition will not be remembered in good words, adding that they (opposition) had no strategy or plans to benefit the masses.

“The thieves faced defeat on every occasion because they used politics for loot and increasing their own bank balances”, he added.

The culture of politics rooted in corruption and loot was being wiped out under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said ,adding that precious state land worth billions of rupees was being retrieved from grabbers.

He was hopeful that the dream of a prosperous Pakistan would materialize gradually and ultimately.