Opposition unable to lead protest movement against government: Gabol

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):Member National Assembly (MNA) and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) leader, Sardar Nabil Ahmed Gabol on Monday scrapped the Opposition claims of leading a protest movement against the ruling coalition government and claimed it unable to start the protest campaign due to division within its factions.

Talking to APP outside the Parliament House, the PPPP policy maker categorically stated that the Opposition was divided within its ranks and files which had further diluted its strength within the House.

Gabol said he was not seeing any strong protest campaign as neither the Sunni Tehreek/Tehreek-e-Insaf or any other political party in the Opposition had any unity or consensus which ruled out any such possibility of a massive protesting theater to be staged by the Opposition.