LAHORE, Oct 17 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition was trying to create anarchy in the country just to protect their looted money.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the chief minister said that these were the rejected and defeated elements.

He maintained that the nation was fully aware and these elements could not hoodwink the

public anymore.

Usman Buzdar said all decisions were being taken in the interest of the country and the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that despite the threat of the second wave of coronavirus, holding public gathering

was numbness of opposition parties. He said that opposition leaders did not care about lives of the people and only gave priority to their personal interests.