ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Monday said the rallies of opposition parties were meant to protect their corrupt leaders allegedly involved in looting the national exchequer ruthlessly.

Talking to a private news channel, he said they were applying gimmicks on incumbent government to get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) but their efforts would go in vain as the government was committed to bring these looters to justice.

Babar criticized opposition parties seeking production orders for their corrupt leaders from the National Assembly speaker to whom they accused of being elected from the fake assembly.

He said Pakistan’s enemies were trying to disrupt the peace of the country but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

He accused opposition parties for holding activities favoring country’s enemies. The opposition’s anti-state statements were supporting and promoting Pakistan’s enemies narrative, he added.

The SAPM said the patriotic people could not tolerate those who were sitting abroad and trying to malign the national institutions.

Replying to a question, he said the government had expedited the process to bring Nawaz Sharif back to the country.

He said the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were consistently using their language against the national institutions, adding two PDM leaders were not calling themselves as Pakistani.