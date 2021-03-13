Opposition parties fail in their politics: Ghulam Sarwar

RAWALPINDI, Mar 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allied parties remained successful in Senate election and the opposition parties were defeated but now they were trying to make the election controversial.

Talking to media persons here he said, Nawaz Sharif and company was founder of ugly politics in the country and he was also responsible for spreading the menace of corruption in the society. He would be charge sheeted here and hereafter, he added.

The minister said, licenses of 82 PIA pilots had proved fake besides 762 engineers who were bogus.

He said, PTI government was making all out efforts to control price hike and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not our issue as they were all used ‘Kartoos.’ They could not become cause of harm to the government except creating nuisance in the country, he added.

The minister further informed that the federal cabinet had prepared an agriculture package worth Rs 50 billion to provide relief to the farmers.

The government’s focus was on controlling inflation as it was trying to control prices of daily use items particularly wheat flour, sugar and Ghee.

The industry was flourishing in the country and the incumbent government was striving to make it fast besides efforts to enhance exports, he added.

Ghulam Sarwar informed that the government had approved a Ramzan Package worth Rs 7 billion to provide relief to the poor and deserving.

To a question he said, no PTI senator betrayed the party and seven senators who used their votes on their own will were independent senators. He said, Allah almighty knows better those whose conscience were dead and whose awakened.

He said, if secret ballot had come to an end on our demand in senate election then all the problems could have been resolved.

Federal Minister said Nawaz Sharif brought the corruption at lower level in the society. The former Prime Minister was a corrupt person so the society also indulged in corruption. “Our faith is that politics is name of service and dignity,” he added.

To another question he replied that so-called champions of the democracy issued bogus licenses to mint money, adding, there should be no hue and cry on action if taken against such persons. Referring an engineer who was third division matric with fake degrees of FSc, BSc and MSc electrical, he said, all such illegal practices were done by corrupt elements. “We are cleaning the trash in the best interest of the country,” he added.

He condemned the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its leadership for leveling baseless allegations against the government and state institutions. A person who remained three times Prime Minister of Pakistan and his party ruled six times in provinces, who is a proclaimed offender,

who is a criminal and corrupt person, who went abroad for medical treatment but not ready to return to Pakistan, who is a convicted person, who was declared Sicilian mafia by a respected Judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan ever tries to point figure on state institutions, heads of state institutions and speaks against Pakistan and interest of Pakistan, he added.

Ghulam Sarwar said, every loyal Pakistani hate their politics and approach as they try to malign state institutions for their politics. They are enemies of Pakistan as they are working on the agenda of the enemies of Pakistan and dragging the state institutions into their dirty politics, he added.

They were trying to weaken the foundations of the country and legal action must be taken against such elements, he added.

The minister appreciated the role being played by media of the country which was not giving attention to those executing agenda of the enemies of Pakistan.

The public of the country had also rejected their politics, he said adding, the people would not support anyone who would play in the hands of the enemies of the countries.

He advised the opposition parties to show sportsman spirit and accept defeat with big heart.

If, they (opposition parties) win an election then appreciate Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and if see a defeat then start hue and cry and level allegations on ECP and election process.

He also criticized the politics of Moulana saying, now he had again started talking about resignations because he could not win a seat to sit in National Assembly or Senate. PDM did not succeed in its political moves as PTI remained successful party in Senate election.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also succeeded to get vote of confidence. PMD tried all tactics to create unrest and shake the confidence of the investors and damage national economy. They failed on all fronts, Ghulam Sarwar said.

He said, opposition parties should not create law and order situation and not to indulge in politics on the name of Islam.