Opposition main hurdle in progress, prosperity of country: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 04 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that the opposition in form of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was the main hurdle in progress and prosperity of the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly on 26th Constitutional Amendment, the minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had put its case before the public by introducing a constitutional amendment bill seeking transparency and fairness in the senate elections.

Quoting the examples of United Kingdom, America, Australia and other countries, the minister said that secret balloting and open balloting was the part of the democratic countries.

Chaudhry Fawad said that PPP and PML-N did not want passage of these bills because they wanted to keep the senate as a millionaire club.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to end horse trading in the senate elections and make a free, fair and transparent system by introducing the amendment.

He said Prime Minister was the only leader of the country who took action against 20 sitting members of provincial assembly of PTI who were involved in horse trading in the last senate election and threw them out of the party.

Unfortunately, the minister said that PPP and PML-N had not taken any action against their members who used their vote by taking money in the no confidence motion against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

The minister said that PPP had went against Benazir Bhutto because the Charter of Democracy, which was signed by the slain leader, stated that Senate elections should be transparent.

He also accused Nawaz Sharif of starting the “Changa Manga politics” and said that horse trading was introduced by him in politics.

The minister further said that the PML-N had taken $10 million from Osama bin Laden to move a no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. “They even ate up that money,” Chaudhry added.

Regarding JUI party, the minister observed the offices and houses of the JUI leader were being run by the money of Libya and they should feel ashamed.

The minister said it had been proven today PTI was standing on the right side while the whole opposition parties on the wrong side.

He said that it was decided between treasury and opposition benches that two member would speak from the opposition side and one from the government side on constitutional amendment.

But unfortunately, he said that after talks, phone call were received by PML-N leaders Rana Tanveer and Ayaz Sadiq from London and Jati Umra and both were given shut up calls.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar also echoed Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chaudhry’s sentiments about the reasons for bringing the bill. He said the people of Pakistan and the people sitting in Parliament had admitted that senators who come through horse trading are a stain on democracy of Pakistan.