Opposition leveling false allegations to escape from elections: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that opposition parties are leveling false allegations to escape from the Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman Elections.

Talking to journalists at Media Center Parliament House, she said that it was a democratic process and winning or losing is part of it.

She said that opposition has already lost their trust in the masses and now they were making hue and cry to play victim, adding that they should take care of the sanctity of the Senate.

She said that PTI nominated Deputy Chairman from the merged area of Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) to end the sense of deprivation of areas people.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) knows that PTI government is committed to contest them at each front. She said that opposition should come out of blame game politics and not violate the sanctity of the House.

She suggested that after elections, Chairman Senate should constitute a parliamentary committee to probe the issue of secret cameras in the polling both.