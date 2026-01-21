Opposition leaders can play a role in talks: Kayani

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani on Tuesday said that opposition leaders could play a constructive role in talks with the government.

He said that opposition parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), should engage in dialogue on national issues while speaking to a private television channel.

He added that the PTI founder was the main hurdle in the dialogue process.

Responding to a question, he said that dialogue was the only way to resolve political issues.