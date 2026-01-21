Opposition leaders can play a role in talks: Kayani

Wednesday, January 21, 2026
ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani on Tuesday said that opposition leaders could play a constructive role in talks with the government.
He said that opposition parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), should engage in dialogue on national issues while speaking to a private television channel.
He added that the PTI founder was the main hurdle in the dialogue process.
Responding to a question, he said that dialogue was the only way to resolve political issues.
