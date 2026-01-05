Opposition leader’s appointment process to begin in next parliamentary session: Speaker

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 05 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday said that the constitutional process to appoint the Leader of the Opposition will commence in the forthcoming parliamentary session.

Talking informally to journalists in Parliament House, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said further action would proceed after verification and authentication of the opposition members’ signatures.

The Speaker informed that four letters have thus far been dispatched to the Chief Whip Amir Dogar concerning the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition. In reply to the fourth communication, the opposition submitted a verified copy of its decision.

The speaker said he is fully autonomous in his role in the House, adding that the committee system of the National Assembly is functioning in accordance with constitutional requirements.

He noted that his role in negotiations is confined to that of a facilitator and pointed out that the opposition has yet to make any formal contact to initiate dialogue.

The Speaker described Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as a prudent and far-sighted leader, adding that he would continue to seek the Prime Minister’s guidance on constitutional and legal matters.

The Speaker said he visited Bangladesh on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directive to represent Pakistan. He said he joined the funeral prayers of former premier Khaleda Zia, noting the delegation’s warm reception. The Speaker added that Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar approached him in Dhaka, greeted him and shook hands.

Speaker said his meeting with Bangladesh’s interim government head Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka was held in a cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed to enhance parliamentary and people-to-people contacts. He added that the warmth and sincerity shown by the Bangladeshi people during the visit would long be remembered.