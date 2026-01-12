Opposition leader count fixed for Jan 14; Achakzai backed by 76 members

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday sought submission of proposals for the nomination of the Leader of the Opposition by January 13, announcing that the count would be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday under Rule 39 of the House procedures.

Outlining the process, the Speaker said the member with the greatest numerical strength after verification of signatures would be declared Leader of the Opposition. He added that any member not initially a signatory but present at the count and signing the proposal would also be included.

Aamir Dogar informed the House that 76 members had nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the position and requested time until Tuesday to complete the procedural requirements.

Earlier, the Speaker read out the procedure following queries raised in the House after the disqualification of the previous occupant of the office. He noted that letters had been issued on November 19, December 5, December 19 and December 29, 2025 to parliamentary whip Aamir Dogar and Gohar Ali Khan, and confirmed that related cases had been withdrawn from the Peshawar High Court.

The Speaker also announced that all Members of the National Assembly must submit their annual tax returns by January 15, failing which they would be deemed suspended and not permitted to enter the House. The session was then adjourned to 11:00 AM on Tuesday.