ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):The opposition has been given the surprise as the government on Wednesday succeeded to get the Electoral Reforms Bill 2021 passed from Majlis-e-Shoora with majority vote, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said.



In a tweet, he said the electoral reforms bill related to the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) and granting the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis by securing 221 votes.