Opposition failed to offer budget proposals: Aqeel

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP):Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Ahmed Friday said that the opposition did not make any budget proposal but wasted the budget session time by making irrelevant speeches and demanding release of the PTI founder.

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament House, Barrister Aqeel said that the government has presented the best and balanced budget in the current circumstances.

He said that I thought that the opposition would give suggestion for the betterment of Pakistan and its people during the budget session, but unfortunately I have to say that they focused on political grandstanding.

He said that the opposition made unnecessary speeches during the budget session and did not give suggestions regarding the budget. They only kept demanding the release of the founder of PTI. On the contrary, the coalition parties gave suggestions which were welcomed adding that the allies carried out the suggestions which was the work of the opposition.

The opposition’s speeches were deemed unnecessary, with their demands centered solely on the release of the PTI founder, while ignoring key issues like health and education, he added.