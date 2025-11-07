Opposition delegation meets NA speaker over leader of opposition appointment

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (APP): A parliamentary delegation of opposition members led by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, called on National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at Parliament House on Friday to hold discussions regarding the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition in the House.

The delegation comprises former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser along with other opposition members in the National Assembly.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition in the House. The delegation requested for the nomination of the Leader of the Opposition.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq informed the delegation that the matter is currently sub judice. On this occasion, the Speaker emphasized that Parliament is the most important and credible institution of democracy, and all political parties should play a constructive role in strengthening it. He urged Opposition to play an active and positive role on the parliamentary forum.

The Speaker stated that both the government and the opposition need to move forward with a spirit of consultation and cooperation to resolve the political, economic, and public challenges facing the country. He affirmed his readiness to serve as a bridge between the government and the opposition for the promotion of national reconciliation, parliamentary traditions, and the consolidation of the democratic process.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed hope that all Members of Parliament would continue to participate the legislative process in an effective, positive, and result-oriented manner in the national interest, ensuring durable solutions to the public’s problems.