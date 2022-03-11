Opposition creating mess to hide their no-trust move fiasco: AJK PM

MIRPUR [AJK]: , Mar 11 (APP): Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday said the opposition parties were creating a mess just to hide their fiasco in the wake of expected failure of their no-confidence move.

Those involved in fomenting political instability had noting to do with the national interests, he said while talking to various delegations in Tattapani town of Kotli district.

He said the opposition parties were doing negative politics as their sole agenda was to create chaos in the country. However, the people had rejected them as evident from the huge public gatherings addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Melsi, Dir and other places, he added.

“The politically conscious people of the country will never allow the corrupt gang to come to power again”, he said.

The opposition leaders, he said, was trying to hide their corruption and get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) by resorting to political blackmailing, but they should keep in mind Prime Minister Imran Khan would never yield any concessions to them.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the leadership of Imran Khan will not only complete its constitutional term but also return to power with historic mandate in the 2023,” he added.

The AJK PM said the attack on Parliament by the opposition was an insult to the country’s largest constitutional body. The opposition parties were, in fact, afraid of Imran Khan and that was why they had resorted to “mean tactics”.

“They should compete in the political arena rather than attacking state institutions,” he added.