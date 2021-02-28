Opposition again exposed by nominating Yusuf Raza Gilani as joint candidate: Murad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Sunday said the opposition was once again exposed by opposing open ballot for Senate elections and nominating Yusuf Raza Gilani as a joint candidate from on Islamabad seat.

Addressing a press conference here at PID, he said the opposition opposed open ballot as it wanted continuation of corrupt system.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) believed in transparency in elections and hoped that his party would emerge victorious in upcoming Senate polls.

He said PTI tabled constitutional amendment in the parliament to change the system of secret ballot by holding senate poll through open vote in order to end horse-trading, adding, the opposition did not cooperate for the purpose.

He said it had proved that the opposition was not serious in bringing transparency in electoral process.

The minister said the people have rejected the negative politics of the opposition in Gilgit-Baltistan elections and by not participating in their public rallies held in different cities.

The politics was business for the leadership of these parties, he said and added that they came into politics with the support of dictators. He astonished that how the sons of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif become billionaires in such an early age when they have no CNIC.

He claimed that the opposition was trying to get NRO from the government, but Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give them any relief.

He said the government had refused for giving NRO to opposition despite their blackmailing tactics during FATF related legislation. The opposition proposed various amendments in NAB laws to get relief during the discussion on FATF related legislation, the minister mentioned.

The minister said the opposition’s narrative had been rejected across the country.

He expressed the hope that the PTI would also form government in next general elections.

He said that Maryam Nawaz had asked MNAs and MPAs of her party for resignation from the assemblies but nobody tendered resignation on her directives.

He said Hafeez Sheikh was a technocrat and expert in his field of economy. While Yusuf Raza Gilani was a corrupt person, Murad alleged.

He also played a news report regarding Turkish prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s wife Emine Erdogan when she, during a visit to flood-hit Mehmoodkot, had donated a precious necklace for the rehabilitation of flood affected families.

The Turkish lady had handed over the diamond necklace to former premier Gilani and his wife for flood relief in 2010 which they theft,” he said.

He said that when Hollywood super star Angelina Jolie visited Pakistan to show solidarity with the victims of the earthquake and for fund raising.

She was invited to the Prime Minister House in Islamabad by Yusuf Raza Gillani, where his family was arrived on a special private jet from Multan and joined the Hollywood celebrity on a lavish dinner.

Later, Jolie expressed her views lamenting the extravagance displayed by the incumbent Chief Executive of a poor country at a time when the country was facing a natural disaster.