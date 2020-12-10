LAHORE, Dec 10 (APP): Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that the opposition parties’ resignations from the assemblies would not damage the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, and there would be good news for Prime Minister Imran Khan in the current month, December.

Addressing a press conference at the Pakistan Railways (PR) headquarters here on Thursday, he said that all members of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) would never resign from assemblies and a new group would emerge in the party.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Lahore would further decrease popularity of the opposition parties among the public.

He said it was Minar-e-Pakistan meeting from where Prime Minister Imran Khan got rise, and now it would the opposition gathering at the same venue which would bring decline for the PDM.

He said that the PDM chief, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, was focusing on Islamabad instead of Islam. Sarcastically speaking, he said there were no chances of Fazl-ur-Rehman becoming the prime minister of the country even if all political leaders were no more in the world. “He should serve the religion instead doing politics,” the minister suggested.

He said the time was arriving fast when people would become tired of politics of the PDM, adding that the Multan gathering was a small event. The minister said the peak of winter would welcome the PDM in Islamabad in January if it decided to organise any long march.

Sh Rashid said that the prime minister had invited the opposition for dialogue in the assembly, but the opposition did not want talks with Imran Khan, adding that who they want to talk with then.

“The one they want to talk to is an opponent of the Nawaz Sharif narrative,” the minister added. He said that Pakistan People’s Party was not showing its cards to anyone and they were playing sensibly, adding that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed always regretted the boycott of the elections 1985.

The minister said that five terrorists had been captured from Shahdara, Lahore, and coronavirus was also proving another big threat to any gathering there. “India could not do anything at the borders, so it is trying to manage conspiracies from inside Pakistan,” he added.

Sh Rashid said that the opposition was putting the national politics at stake for just one man. He said that Pakistan Army had shown tolerance and this time its strategy would be different from the past; however, a martial law was out of question.

The minister said that some people were using their resources for destabilisation of the country. He said that if India attempted to damage Pakistan at borders, the Pakistan Army would teach it such a lesson that it would remember it forever.

He said that the current cases against the opposition were a minor thing; however, they should be afraid of the days when ‘big’ cases would be registered against them over their crimes.

He said that the opposition wanted to destabilise the government so that the PTI might not get majority in Senate. He said that alliance of the opposition parties was unnatural and they had gathered just on one-point agenda of protecting their corruption.

The minister announced that the railways had issued pension of the grade 1-5 employees, and the amount had been deposited in their accounts, while salaries of Christian staff were being given before Christmas.

The minister said that Shalimar Express train would run from Faisalabad instead of Lahore for Karachi.