OPP, Interloop launch fully funded graduate scholarship at Oxford

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):The Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) and Interloop Group have announced a landmark partnership to fund outstanding Pakistani students for graduate studies at the University of Oxford, marking a significant boost for higher education access and leadership development.

Under the newly established Interloop Oxford Graduate Scholarship, one exceptional student from Pakistan will be selected each year to receive full financial support for a graduate degree at Oxford, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Interloop Group will contribute 60 percent of the total cost, while OPP will mobilize additional philanthropic support to ensure comprehensive coverage of tuition fees and living expenses.

The scholarship is designed to support a high-achieving student — preferably a woman — from a Pakistani university for whom studying at Oxford would represent a transformative opportunity. The initiative seeks candidates who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership promise, and a commitment to public service.

Commenting on the launch, Musadaq Zulqarnain, Chairman of Interloop Group and member of OPP’s Strategic Advisory Body, underscored the company’s long-term vision for national development through education.

“Pakistan is home to one of the world’s largest youth populations, with a generation keen to develop skills and access new avenues of opportunity,” he said. “Through this partnership, the Interloop Group seeks to empower these aspirations by enabling talented students to pursue their ambitions and by nurturing future thinkers and leaders across diverse fields — from science and economics to the humanities and beyond — who can reimagine the nation’s future and emerge as catalysts for meaningful change.”

The OPP team welcomed the collaboration, expressing confidence that Interloop Oxford Graduate Scholars will embody a deep commitment to leadership, social responsibility, and community impact. The programme hopes recipients will not only excel academically but also help expand opportunity for others, strengthening ties between Pakistan and one of the world’s foremost centres of learning.

The partnership reflects a growing recognition among Pakistani industry leaders and global academic institutions of the transformative power of education in shaping the country’s future trajectory.