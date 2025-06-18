Open auction of NHA toll plazas on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP):On the special directives of Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan the National Highway Authority (NHA) for the first time will conduct an open auction of its toll plazas on Thursday.

This auction will take place in the presence of media representatives and all participating bidders, ensuring complete transparency in the process.

According to details, the open auction of toll plazas will be held on June 19, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Convention Centre in Islamabad, said a press release.

Chairing a special meeting in this regard, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan termed the simultaneous open auction of all toll plazas across the country as a commendable and positive step. He emphasized that bringing reforms and introducing improvements within the Organization remain among his top priorities.

The minister directed senior officials to ensure the availability of necessary facilities for bidders, including bank counters and to make comprehensive arrangements at the Convention Centre. He stressed that the entire process must be carried out with utmost transparency.

Abdul Aleem Khan further stated that several initiatives have already been undertaken to increase NHA’s revenue and the decision to conduct an open auction of toll plazas is expected to further strengthen the financial position of National Highway Authority.

During the meeting, the NHA Chairman and senior officers briefed the the minister that advertisements for the open auction had already been published in various sections of media. The auction process will continue in the presence of the media until 5:00 PM. A total of 74 toll plazas under the jurisdiction of the National Highway Authority across the country will be auctioned through this open bidding process.