Only realistic, mission-oriented training in peacetime can guarantee excellence on battlefield: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Nov 21 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday while interacting with the troops participating in the exercise said only realistic, mission-oriented training in peacetime could guarantee excellence on the battlefield should the need arise.

The Army Chief visited Corps Level Collective Training exercise of Strike Corp aimed at validating offensive operational concepts, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

He witnessed an impressive display of complex manoeuvres undertaken, led by Armoured formation equipped with state of the art VT-4 tanks.

The COAS met the troops participating in the exercise and commended their verve, operational efficiency and professionalism.

The Army Chief highlighted the importance of combat readiness and mental agility to respond to multi-spectral threat paradigm.

He dilated upon the significance of achieving synergy among various arms in view of rapidly changing threat environment. He also appreciated the proficiency gained in night operations.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps.