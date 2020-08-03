Only 330 new COVID-19 cases reported across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP):The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 280,021 with only 330 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Monday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 5,984 deaths had been reported from the disease with eight reported during last 24 hours. He said that 248,873 patients had been recovered.

He added total 2,021,196 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 11,026 tests were conducted. He said 121,486 cases were reported from Sindh, 93,197 from Punjab, 34,223 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,076 from Islamabad, 2,180 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,774 from Balochistan and 2,093 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that so far 8,256 active cases were reported from Sindh, 8,486 from Punjab, 4,006 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,233 from Islamabad, 346 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,449 from Balochistan and 396 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 2,224 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,148 from Punjab, 1,202 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 165 from Islamabad, 55 from Gilgit Baltistan, 136 from Balochistan and 54 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said that 111,006 patients had recovered in Sindh, 82,563 in Punjab, 29,015 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,678 in Islamabad, 1,779 Gilgit Baltistan, 10,189 in Balochistan and 1,643 in AJK.