Online registration for appearing in CSS exams to begin from Monday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP): The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) will start online registration of the candidates desirous to appear in Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations 2021 from Monday (October 5).

According to official sources, the last date for submission of applications on FPSC web portal was November 3.

Applicants are required to submit hard copy of the application form along with required documents to FPSC headquarters well before November 13, 2020.

Late submitted and incomplete documents will be rejected.

The CSS examinations will commence from February 18, 2021 in 19 cities including Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, DI Khan, Faisalabad , Gilgit, Gujranwala,

Hyderabad ,Islamabad ,Karachi,Lahore,Larkana,Multan,

Muzaffarabad,Peshawar,Quetta ,Rawalpindi,Sargodha and Sukkur simultaneously.

The holding of examination in a city mentioned above is subject to availability of sufficient number of candidates wishing to appear in exam from that particular city.

All male and female including special persons holding at least second Division Bachelor’s degree and aged between 21 to 30 years are eligible.

(2 years age relaxation in special cases ).

Cut-off date for determining eligibility of the candidate in terms of age, qualification, domicile etc, is December 31, 2020.

Each candidates is required to deposit examination fee of Rs. 2.200/- on or before November 3, 2020, in the nearest Govt Treasury State Bank of Pakistan National Bank of Pakistan under the account head “C02101-Organs of State Exam Fee (FPSC Receipt).

The forms can be downloaded from www.fpsc.gov.pk