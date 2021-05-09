ISLAMABAD, May 09 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said it was a shame that the Israeli apartheid against the Palestinian people continued.
On Twitter, the president said that the atrocious attack on peaceful praying Muslims in Palestine was given the usual media spin of ‘clashes’.
“My brothers don’t lose hope. Time is near when International Politics will be based on morality & not on vested interests,” the president hoped.
کتنی گھناوئنی بات ہے کہ فلسطینیوں پر اسرائیلی نسلی امتیاز اور مظالم جاری ہیں۔ مسلمان نمازیوں یر حملوں کے مناظر کو مغربی میڈیا پر معمول کی جھڑپیں قرار دیا گیا۔ میرے بھائی پر امید رہیں۔ وہ وقت دور نہیں جب بین الاقوامی سیاست ذاتی مفادات پر نہیں بلکہ اخلاقیات پر مبنی ہوگی انشاللہ
— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) May 9, 2021