Ongoing budget session to end on June 24 after completing business

ISLAMABAD, Jun 13 (APP): The House Business Advisory Committee, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, has proposed to conclude the ongoing budget session on June 24, 2023, after completing its business.

The decision was made during a meeting of the committee, said a news release.

According to the proposed schedule, the general discussion on the budget for the year 2023-24 will continue until June 17. This will be followed by the consideration of recommendations made by the Senate of Pakistan and the winding up of the general discussion on the budget by the Finance Minister on June 19.

On June 20, discussions on appropriations related to charged expenditures will be held, while Cut Motions will be taken up on June 21-22. The consideration and passage of the Finance Bill, 2023, are proposed for June 23.

Finally, June 24 has been earmarked for the consideration of supplementary demands for grants for the years 2021-2022 and 2023, among other matters.

However, if necessary, adjustments to this schedule may be made with the approval of the Speaker, based on the state of business.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Shazia Marri, Members of National Assembly Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ch. Hamid Hameed, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Sabir Hussain Qaim Khani, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Chaudhry Birjees Tahir, National Assembly Secretary Tahir Hussain and Additional Secretary legislation Muhammad Mushtaq.