KARACHI, Oct 17 (APP):Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem said that one of the main agendas of the federal government is the rule of law and the constitutional institutions of country are our honor.

Addressing the 5th National Judicial Conference held here in Karachi on Saturday, the minister said that the federal government were working for welfare and development of country and the people as well.

If you have plans, all kinds of support would be extended, he said adding we don’t want to let system deteriorate anymore.

He said further said that law ministry had amended some laws to facilitate the common people as they can get their issues resolved sooner.

Among them, some are inheritance law, he said adding women ombudsman (ombudswoman) was empowered to resolve some issues relating to women within three months and if a few of them were not resolved, ombudswomen can file the case in the court on behalf of victims (women).

Someone said the Panama case was a conspiracy, he said while asking did anyone say to buy Avenfield apartments.

We did not have an agenda to file a case against anyone, the law minister said adding we don t have fake accounts. If anyone was facing the charges, he or she should provide the money trail to end it, he added.

There was unwarranted criticism against the judiciary in Pakistan, the federal minister said asking only someone who does not know will criticize judiciary or he will deliberately say such things.

Such statements were an attack on the judiciary and should not be tolerated, Farogh Naseem added.

The institutions of Pakistan are our red line, everyone must respect the red line, and the situation in Pakistan has reached this point due to corrupt political leadership, the minister said.

Advisor for law to Chief Minister Sindh, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that thousands of cases were still pending in courts in Sindh province since many years.

There is a need of dialogue where the debate should be held “how we can improve the system to provide justice common people, he said.