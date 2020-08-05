One-minute silence observed to express solidarity with IIOJK people

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):A one-minute silence was observed across Pakistan on Wednesday as the nation observed August 5 as “Youm-e-Istehsal” to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), facing worst-ever suppression and military siege for the last 365 days.

All kind of traffic movement also came to a complete halt at 10 a.m. across the country on first anniversary of New Delhi’s immoral and illegal actions to change demographic apartheid of the occupied region in a shameful violation of international law.

On August 5, 2019, India had repealed articles 35A and 370 of its constitution, revoking the special status granted to the IIOJK, where people of Kashmir were struggling for their legitimate right to-self determination in line with the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council time and again.

By marking the day as “Youm-e-Istehsal” in a befitting manner, the people of Pakistan and Kashmir highlighted to the world once again the gravity of the festering human tragedy in the IIOJK.

A number of activities were planned for the day in Pakistan and Kashmir where public leaders and representatives of human rights organizations unraveled Kashmiris’ sufferings at the hands of the usurper power and appealed to the international community to take serious notice of the atrocities in IIOJK.